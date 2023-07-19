GHMC’S EV&DM officials ask citizens to reach out for assistance

| Ghmcs Evdm Officials Ask Citizens To Reach Out For Assistance

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 03:53 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: As the city witnessed moderate to heavy rainfalls throughout the day on Wednesday, the GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing asked citizens to seek assistance from the Disaster Response Force (DRF) for different emergencies and situations.

“Possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall over the city for the full day Citizens may dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance,” read a tweet from the official handle of the EV&DM Director.

Citizens can reach out to DRF for any emergencies like fallen trees or branches obstructing vehicle movement, rescuing humans, pets, or animals, water stagnations during heavy rains, people stuck in floods, rescuing people in building collapses, providing first aid to accident victims and Helping fire personnel in fire fighting.

The Directorate of EVDM has asked citizens to provide specific details when filing grievances, such as the incident’s exact location on a map, photos, the type of complaint, and a contact phone number.

To contact DRF:

Disaster Training Centre, Control Room (DTC), 9000113667, 040-29555500, 040-29560528, 040-29560584, 040-29560591

Twitter @Director_EVDM or @DRFEVDM

Facebook: Directorate Evdm

Instagram: Directorateofevdm

In case of fire: 101, 8712699444 or 8712699101

Twitter: @Telanaganafire