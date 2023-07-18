GHMC transfers several Deputy Commissioners

Major Reshuffle in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as Deputy Commissioners Transferred to New Postings.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: Several Deputy Commissioners of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have been transferred and given new posting through an order issued here on Tuesday.

Those transferred and their new posting included N.Shanker (Circle 30, Begumpet), P.Mukund Reddy (Circle 21, Chandanagar), Aruna Kumari Charan (Circle 5, Saroornagar), H.Krishnaiah (Circle 24, Kukatpally), A. Maruti Diwaker (Circle 16, Amberpet), K.Venugopal (GHMC head office), SN Surya Kumar (Circle 27, Alwal), A Nagaman (GHMC head office), D.Jagan (Circle 12, Mehdipatnam), MKI Ali (GHMC head office), B. Srinivasu (Circle 2, Uppal) and G.Rajinikanth Reddy (Circle 20, Serilingampally).

The others transferred and their new posting included A Ramesh (Circle 23, Moosapet), K.Ravi Kumar (Circle 11, Rajendranagar), N.Sudhamsh (Circle 29, Secunderabad), T.Dasharath (Circle 4, LB Nagar), D.Balaiah (Circle 14, Goshamahal), D.Dakhu Naik (Circle 9, Charminar), P.Ravinder Kumar (Circle 3, Hayathnagar), V.Prashanthi (Circle 18, Jubilee Hills), LP Malliaih (Circle 26, Gajularamaram), A Suresh (Circle 22, RC Puram). Mohd Yousuf (Circle 13, Karwan), Chandr Shekar (Cirlce 19, Yousufguda), C. Satya Babu (Circle 25, Qutbullahpur) and M.Mangatayaru (GHMC head office).