GHMC assists citizens during incessant rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: Amid incessant downpours in the city, the Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a notice informing residents of the services it provides to address various rain-related concerns.

The EVDM unit is actively engaged in handling complaints regarding fallen trees and branches obstructing vehicle movement, rescuing individuals and animals, managing water stagnation, responding to floods and building collapses, administering first aid to accident victims, and supporting fire personnel in fire fighting efforts.

In their notice, the EVDM unit emphasised the importance of including specific details when filing a complaint. They requested citizens to share the exact location of the incident by providing a map location, along with incident photos, the type of complaint, and a contact phone number.

To report rain-related incidents and seek assistance, citizens can reach out to the unit through their official social media handles or call the helpline numbers 91 90001 13667 or 040-29555500.