‘Little Mix’ star Perrie Edwards gets engaged

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:34 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

Hyderabad: Music artiste and pop sensation, Perrie Edwards has announced her engagement to footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Alex is a midfielder for the Liverpool Football Club.

The 28-year-old singer revealed the news through her official Instagram account on June 19, sharing pictures of the athlete proposing to her against the sunset at an unknown location. The post also included a snapshot of the ring. It was captioned, “Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!”

The couple began dating in 2016, one year after Perrie split up with her ex-fiance, Zayn Malik. In August 2021, the couple welcomed their child, Axel. In November 2021, the pair uploaded some photos ahead of a date night to mark their anniversary. At the time, Perrie said, “Happy 5 years of love to my baby Daddy!”

Other members of the band, Leigh-Anne, Jade and Jesy have also commented on the announcement post, congratulating the happy couple. Fans have also rushed in to wish the pair. One user said, “Congratulations Beautiful <3 so happy for you guys!(sic)” while another commented. “BEST NEWS EVER(sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perrie Edwards 🖤 (@perrieedwards)



— Aishwarya Jain