Girl cricketers from rural Telangana make it to the big stage

Hyderabad: Once again proving that grit and determination could make anything possible, two students each from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Institutions and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Institutions have made it to Hyderabad Women’s Cricket team.

Four girls – B Anjali and Nikitha from social welfare residential institutions, and Parvathi and Anitha from tribal welfare residential educational institutions, all who are below 18 years, have been selected for the Hyderabad Senior Women’s Cricket team (U-23).

The heart-warming stories of B Anjali, Nikitha, Parvathi and Anitha are similar and they all have stood tall overcoming the odds of poverty. Cricket academies launched by social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions were the game changers for these girls. Parents of Parvathi, a 13-year-old tribal girl from Koudipalli mandal, Medak district, work as farm labourers to eke out a living.

“Whatever I am today is because of the intensive cricket coaching camps being run by social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions. I never imagined that I will get selected to the Hyderabad Women’s cricket team at a young age. I want to represent the Indian women’s cricket team in international tournaments one day,” says B Anjali from Mudigonda mandal, Khammam district.

“Cricket is my passion and thanks to the State government for launching cricket academies and encouraging poor children to shine in sports,” says Anitha, a tribal girl of Hanumanpalli thanda of Mahabubnagar district.

Congratulating the students, Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar on Saturday said the rise of girls from marginalized sections to the Hyderabad senior women’s cricket team was inspirational.

“This is a big deal for thousands of marginalized girls for whom playing cricket and even touching a cricket bat is a big deal,” he said, thanking the Hyderabad Cricket Association for its support.

