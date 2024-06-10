Girl dies in accident

The victim Varda Barbood (16) a resident of Hashamabad in Chandrayangutta was riding a scooty and was on her way home from Attapur when a mini bus hit her at Aramgarh underpass.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 10:19 PM

Hyderabad: A teenaged girl died in a road accident at Aramgarh at Rajendranagar on Monday morning.

The girl sustained injuries after falling on the road and died on the spot, said Attapur police. A case is registered and investigation going on.