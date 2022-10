| Girl Ends Life After Tiff With Brother Over Mobile Phone In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:28 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: An 18 year-old girl died by suicide after a tiff with her brother over a mobile phone.

According to the police, the girl P Vamshita Singh, a resident of Bapu Ghat in Langer Houz had an argument with her younger brother after he took away her mobile phone. The girl slipped into depression after the incident and went into the bedroom.

She hanged herself to the ceiling fan and a case is registered by the Langer Houz police.