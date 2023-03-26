Girl falls in agricultural well in Sircilla, rescued

Ankitha accidentally fell in an agricultural well on Sunday morning when she went to collect animal dung.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 12:46 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: A girl, Ankitha, accidentally fell in an agricultural well in Ankushapur of Thangallapalli mandal on Sunday morning.

According to villagers, Ankitha went to the agricultural fields to collect animal dung. In the process, she accidentally fell in the well and raised an alarm.

After hearing her crying out, local people rushed the spot and rescued her with the help of ropes. She was shifted to the Sircilla hospital.