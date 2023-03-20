Telangana Govt’s ‘Worker to Owner’ scheme reaches final stage

Telangana government has come up with an innovative scheme ‘Worker to Owner’ to make workers (weavers) as owners of weaving units, for this purpose, a weaving park is being developed in Peddur in the outskirts of Sircilla town

Rajanna-Sircilla: Sircilla weavers are going to get another benefit since the works of weaving park have reached to final stage. In order to provide employment to weavers throughout the year, the State government has introduced a number of schemes besides announcing subsidies after the formation of separate Telangana state. Continuing the sequence of welfare schemes, the government has come up with an innovative scheme ‘Worker to Owner’ to make workers (weavers) as owners of weaving units. For the purpose, a weaving park is being developed in Peddur in the outskirts of Sircilla town.

The park, which is being developed in 88 acres of land at a cost of Rs 375 crore, was aimed to develop work sheds to accommodate 1,104 weavers in the first phase. The project was taken up to develop 46 work sheds wherein 4,416 powerlooms were established. The works of work sheds have reached final stage. Powerlooms would be handed over to weavers under group sheds. In the park, each worker would be provided 800 square feet space including storeroom. Four semi-automatic powerlooms and a winding machine would be provided to each worker. There would be 60 warping machines in the park.

When the project was designed, the cost of the each unit was fixed at Rs 8 lakh. However, it rose to R 15 lakh in the wake of increase in material cost.While government has decided to provide units on 50 percent subsidy, banks would provide 40 percent amount under loans. The remaining ten percent is the beneficiary contribution.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Regional Deputy Director, Handlooms and Textiles, V Ashok Rao informed that construction of work sheds was already completed and the park would be ready by April 15 by completing all pending works.

When asked about the section of beneficiaries, Ashok Rao said that guidelines for the section of beneficiaries are being prepared in the head office. They would started the selection process once they get guidelines from the higher officials, he informed.

