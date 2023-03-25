Spotted deer injured in street dog attack in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: A spotted deer was injured in an attack by street dogs in Marimadla village of Konaraopet mandal on Saturday afternoon.

According to villagers, a group of street dogs attacked the spotted deer when it came out from the nearby forest. Local people, who found the dogs chasing the deer, rescued the animal by shooing away the dogs.

Later, the village sarpanch and others informed forest officials, who rushed to the spot and shifted the deer to the forest office.