GITAM alumna bags 14th Guinness World Record

The achievement also marks the highest number of records held by one family in Hyderabad, with the Srivastava family now holding a total of 14 Guinness World Records, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: Shivali Johri Srivastava, an alumna of GITAM Deemed-to-be University, along with her parents Kavita Johri Srivastava and Anil Srivastava, has achieved her 14th Guinness World Record for the largest display of 2,700 handmade paper dolls. The accomplishment was officially confirmed after validation and submission of a corroborating video.

Shivali previously secured 13 Guinness World Records for various achievements, including uniquely quilled flowers, handmade paper quilled dolls, origami whales, origami penguins, and origami citrus fruits inflated lemons, it said.

Additionally, she has also secured 15 assist world records and four unique world records. GITAM Deemed-to-be University community, including pro vice chancellor Prof. DS Rao and resident director DVVSR Varma congratulated Shivali and her family on their achievement.