Andhra Pradesh man makes big splash with tiny washing machine: Guinness Record set

This remarkable accomplishment has garnered global attention, with a featured showcase on Guinness World Records' Instagram page, sparking widespread fascination.

By ANI Updated On - 25 February 2024, 06:47 PM

Kakinada: Sai Tirumalaneedi, hailing from Tuni in Andhra Pradesh, has etched his name in history by creating the world’s smallest washing machine, securing a prestigious spot in the Guinness World Records.

A video, posted by Guinness World Records on February 21, unveils the intricacies of Tirumalaneedi’s process in crafting this diminutive washing machine. Through careful assembly of miniature components, including a switch and a small pipe, he brings to life a fully functional washing machine that captivates onlookers with its sheer ingenuity.

Demonstrating the power of hard work and perseverance, Sai crafted the smallest washing machine weighing a mere 33 grams, measuring 37 mm in length, 41 mm in width, and 43 mm in height, the miniature device utilized a five-gram DC motor, foam board, plastic siding, a 4-watt battery, small LED, microswitch, and other components.

Sai, who had previously made the smallest air cooler, earning recognition in the India Book of Records, showcased his ingenuity in creating the compact washing machine.

The construction of this innovative washing machine took a mere 39.9 seconds, and it was officially submitted to the Guinness Book of Records on June 17, 2023. Following thorough observations, the device received certification, earning its well-deserved place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Speaking on this significant accomplishment, Sai expressed that his dream had come true through relentless dedication and effort.