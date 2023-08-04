Hyderabad: Learn from failures and embrace continuous experimentation, students advised

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: The Chief Growth Officer of OYO, Kavikrut urged students to step outside the campus, engage with potential customers, partners, and sellers, and start experimenting with their entrepreneurship concepts.

In an interactive session titled GITAM Conversations held at GITAM (Deemed to be University) here on Friday, Kavikrut said analyzing competitors and seeking inspiration from analogies can unlock valuable insights and opportunities. He said raising funds for a startup comes effortless when there is unwavering commitment, clear thinking, and initial traction.

Reflecting on OYO‘s journey, Kavikrut highlighted the significance of learning from failures and embracing continuous experimentation. “Accept failures gracefully, keep learning, and maintain a balanced approach,” he advised.

Kavikrut shared his diverse career path, revealing that while his passion lay in computer engineering, he ventured into finance and early business learning. He emphasized the need for students to manage social media wisely.

The session left the budding entrepreneurs inspired and motivated to explore the world outside the campus, armed with a clear vision and a zeal for innovation, press release added.

