MBA student killed in road mishap near Patancheru

The victim was Akula Arun (23), a second year MBA student in GITAM deemed to be University, Hyderabad located at Rudraram in Patancheru mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 06:47 PM

Medak: An MBA student died in a road accident when a speeding private travel bus hit his bike at Isnapur on NH-65 under Patancheru police station limits on Monday.

Arun, who died on the spot, was a native of Kamareddy district. The body was shifted to the Area Hospital in Patancheru for postmortem. A case was registered.