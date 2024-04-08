MBA student killed in road mishap near Patancheru

The victim was Akula Arun (23), a second year MBA student in GITAM deemed to be University, Hyderabad located at Rudraram in Patancheru mandal.
Medak: An MBA student died in a road accident when a speeding private travel bus hit his bike at Isnapur on NH-65 under Patancheru police station limits on Monday.
The victim was Akula Arun (23), a second year MBA student in GITAM deemed to be University, Hyderabad located at Rudraram in Patancheru mandal.
Arun, who died on the spot, was a native of Kamareddy district. The body was shifted to the Area Hospital in Patancheru for postmortem. A case was registered.