GITAM Admission Test to be held on Jan 6, 7

Published Date - 08:40 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: The GITAM (Deemed to be University) is holding its GITAM Admission Test (GAT) 2024 for admissions to engineering and other disciplines on January 6 and 7 respectively.

The GAT 2024, a comprehensive in-house entrance examination, encompasses undergraduate and postgraduate levels and is being conducted in five phases at 50 centers spread across major Indian cities. The phased examination schedule spans from January to June 2024, providing flexibility for candidates to choose a suitable testing window. The last date for applying for GAT in the second phase is March 28.

