Gitanjali Devshala: Display of culture, heritage at R-Day fete

Republic Day celebration at Gitanjali Devshala was a grand affair this year despite the occasion being virtually organised owing to pandemic restrictions. Students of class VI A enacted the role of freedom fighters and delivered the powerful slogans that the leaders invoked among people leading the national movement.

Students spoke about the history of the drafting of the Constitution and its various features.Teachers enlightened the students on the rights and duties of citizens enshrined in the Constitution.

During the cultural programme that followed the flag hoisting, students displayed their skills in dancing and singing with their energetic performances woven around patriotism and service to the nation. Gripping instrumental music played with the violin was commendable.

The students projected images and talked about how they love the rich culture, traditions, diversity and geography of India. The programme with National Anthem by the school’s teachers and staff.

