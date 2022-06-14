Give your house roof a nostalgic feel with Nuvocotto’s Mangalore roof tiles

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:05 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: The beautiful Mangalore roof tiles have been dominating Indian roof patterns for decades. Tell us, don’t you stop by the houses with Mangalore roof tiles just to breathe in the nostalgia? What if we said, “You can have such a roof for yourselves too?” Well, Nuvocotto is the brand that brings you the most popular and premium quality Mangalore Roof Tiles (and other roof tiles as well).

Though Nuvocotto has numerous types of floor and ceiling tiles, this one has its own charm. The universal availability of Mangalore Roof Tiles makes them the preferred choice of designers, fabricators, and end customers. Nuvocotto has an array of patterns in Mangalore roof tile, and we have jotted down each one of them for you.

They offer six different designs for this roof tile, viz., Mangalore Tiles: These are the classic, natural red Mangalore tiles, with a size of 10×16 inches; Mangalore Tiles-Smart: These are the evolved versions of the classic ones, but they look even more authentic. Its size and colour are the same as the previous ones.

Now, if you’re looking for something unquestionably extraordinary, Nuvocotto also has Mangalore Full Glass Tiles and Semi-Glass Tiles. These roof tiles will make your roof look magical by reflecting the sky. Besides these four, Nuvocotto also has Mangalore Penta and Ridges roof designs that come in natural red as well as transparent patterns.

All of these Mangalore Roof Tiles from this outstanding terracotta brand look like a work of art. They’ll not only enhance the beauty of your house but also make it stand out from the crowd. Mangalore roof tiles have a long life. They can stay for up to fifty years unless any external forces break them.

But why Mangalore roof tiles?

These tiles from Nuvocotto have good ventilation and offer natural insulation, thus making your summers merrier. They are aesthetically pleasing. There is no doubt in saying that clay tiles are also best for coastal areas where heavy rainfall bashes the roofs, but Mangalore tiles sloping are made to survive that.

Made from premium-quality materials, Nuvocotto’s Mangalore roof tiles are durable, sturdy, and long-lasting. Be it your houses, commercial stores, or villas, Nuvocotto’s roof tiles can beautify them all. The elegant and nostalgic feel of Mangalore tile is unmatchable. As it is the most common roof tile, experts for the installation and maintenance of these roof tiles are commonly available.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .