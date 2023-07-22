GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo introduces Pune-Hyderabad Road Feeder Service

The road feeder service will benefit multiple industries in and around areas in Pune and Pune City Industrial to name a few

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo, a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aero Space Engineering Ltd, has announced a new route for its road feeder services from Pune to Hyderabad.

The road feeder service will boost the trade from the Pune region and is home to eight major industrial areas nearby. The road feeder service will benefit multiple industries in and around areas in Pune and Pune City Industrial to name a few. Initially, the service will cater to cargo from industries like automobiles, engineering, and pharmaceuticals among others, a press release said.

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo has a unique, integrated ‘Cargo Village’ featuring a cargo terminal, on-site regulators, and warehousing and cargo trade offices. It is supported by a robust Road Feeder Service covering South-Central India. It is also one of the preferred gateway for pharmaceutical logistics across India and abroad.

A major highlight of the Hyderabad Airport Cargo facility is the unique ‘Pharma Zone’ which includes a large multi-ULD Cool Dolly. With this addition, it makes the facility one of India’s largest centres for the handling of temperature- sensitive cargo up to -20 degrees centigrade, the press release added.