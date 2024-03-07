Stereotypes Smashed: Hanamkonda woman leads cargo operations with skill and grit

In an industry predominantly occupied by men, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo has marked a groundbreaking moment by appointing its first female forklift operator.

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 7 March 2024, 05:10 PM

Hyderabad: Sriramoju Radhika, a 29-year-old resident of Hanamkonda in Telangana, has defied stereotypes and shattered barriers as she takes on the role of maneuvering heavy machinery to load and unload goods at the cargo terminal.

It’s a rare sight to witness women in cargos, lifting and maneuvering goods, let alone operating forklifts. Radhika’s journey from Hanumakonda to Hyderabad spans almost four years, during which she has demonstrated determination and resilience in pursuing her career aspirations. Armed with only a 10th-grade education and the responsibilities of being a mother to two children, she stands out as a symbol of empowerment in a male-dominated industry.

“When people questioned my decision to become a forklift operator instead of pursuing more ‘conventional’ professions like stitching, I remained undeterred,” says Radhika adding, “I saw no reason why being a woman should limit my career choices. All it takes is strength and determination to succeed.”

Radhika’s journey to becoming a forklift operator wasn’t without its challenges. She underwent a rigorous three-month training course under the auspices of the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation’s Excavator Operator program. Throughout this intensive training period, she received support from her husband, whose encouragement bolstered her resolve.

“After completing the course, I didn’t hesitate to seize the opportunity to work as a forklift operator, despite knowing that I would be entering a male-dominated environment,” Radhika says. She is determined to pave the way for more women to pursue their career ambitions, regardless of societal expectations.

The GMR Varalakshmi Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the GMR Group. It offers free courses and accommodation to aspiring individuals, while forming strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Volvo to ensure specialized training opportunities for participants.

In Radhika’s case, her journey culminated in a one-week simulator training at Volvo’s training facility in Bengaluru, followed by another week of hands-on experience at the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo terminal. She says this comprehensive training equipped her with the necessary skills and expertise to excel in her role as a forklift operator.