GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo ties up with TSRTC for Cargo Bus Service

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), a division of GMR Air Cargo & Aerospace Engineering Limited (GACAEL) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to jointly promote international export and import cargo through the launch of a First Mile and Last Mile Cargo Bus Feeder Service (BFS) that would connect the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal to other parts of Telangana and neighbouring States.

Saurabh Kumar, CEO-GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo and Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary-TR&B and Managing Director-TSRTC signed the MoU in the presence of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

GHAC is one of India’s leading and modern Air Cargo Terminal providing a range of facilities to cater to various types/commodities of cargo. It specializes in handling sensitive cargo such as Pharma, Vaccines, Perishables, Aerospace, Engineering & Electronic Goods. With its strategic location and options of international connectivity through dedicated Freighters, Charters and Passenger Airlines, GHAC is a gateway connecting South-Central India Region to over 200 destinations globally, an official press release said.

As per the MoU, TSRTC will start first-mile Pick-up and Delivery service to GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal. It will also provide the Last Mile Connectivity for International Import shipments landing at Hyderabad Airport for connections to hinterland areas in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This partnership also envisages start of Reefer Cargo Bus Service that would provide reliable connectivity for Exports of Pharma and Perishable products through Hyderabad Airport.

As part of the MoU, GMR Cargo will be starting a Cargo Bus service covering key Feeder and Delivery Routes. GMR Cargo will also open TSRTC Counters at the Cargo Terminal dedicated for Cargo Trade for booking and delivery related services.

SGK Kishore, ED- South & CIO, GMR Airports, S. Krishna Kant, Special Officer, Parcel, Courier & Cargo Services, TSRTC, Tulasi Prasad, Chairman – Hyderabad Region, Air Cargo Agents Association of India and others were present.

