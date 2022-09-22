GO 59: Kothagudem Collector tells officials to submit reports by Sep 24

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has directed the officials to complete the process of regularisation of house sites under GO 59

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has directed the officials to complete the process of regularisation of house sites under GO 59 in the district at the earliest.

He conducted a teleconference here on Thursday with district officials and tahsildars on GO 59 and on payment of wages to VROs accommodated in other departments. He informed that a total of 372 applications have been received from 12 mandals in the district for regularisation of house sites.

17 district officers have been appointed as special officers to supervise the regularisation process. At mandal level teams have been formed with tahsildar, deputy tahsildar, surveyor and deputy surveyor for the purpose, Durishetty noted.

He stated that since the State government has provided an opportunity for regularisation of house sites plots, officials concerned should conduct a comprehensive investigation at the field level and prepare a list for issuing pattas to the eligible applicants as per the government guidelines.

Comprehensive reports should be submitted by Sep 24. During the field inspection the measurements of the houses should be properly uploaded in the app prescribed by the government.

In the wake of the cancellation of the VRO system by the government, the VROs have been accommodated in other departments and the concerned officials have been ordered to pay the adjusted VROs’ salaries, the Collector said.

There should be no delay in payment of wages and bills should be prepared immediately and submitted in the treasury office, besides submitting reports on the preparation of wage bills, he added.