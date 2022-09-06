Kothagudem: Collector makes surprise visit to ZPHS in Paloncha

Kothagudem: Kothagudem district Collector Anudeep Durishetty made a surprise visit to Zilla Parishad High School at Jagannadhapuram in Paloncha mandal in the district on Tuesday.

He inspected the surroundings and interacted with sixth and tenth class students testing their academic abilities. During his interaction with the students, the Collector examined their grasp of English and lauded their English knowledge. He advised the students to study well and achieve 100 percent results in exams.

Anudeep Durishetty also reviewed the midday meals arrangements and checked whether the food was being served according to the menu or not. The mid-day meal organisers took up the issue of pending bills and in response, DEO Somashekhar Sharma said that all the bills would be cleared within 10 days.

The staff complained that some hooligans were entering the school during holidays and were engaging in anti-social activities and they had taken the matter to local police many times, but in vain. The Collector said that he would direct Paloncha CI to take necessary action.

Sarpanch Anitha was instructed to immediately set up a night watchman with panchayat funds. He asked the teachers to increase the attendance rate of the students in the school and to take measures so that the students come to the school regularly.

The Collector also directed the school staff to maintain proper sanitation on the school premises. ZPTC member B Vasudeva Rao, tahsildar Ranga Prasad, the school headmaster B Prakash Rao and others were present.