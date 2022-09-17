GO to facilitate 10 per cent reservation for Girijans in a week, says CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:06 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Hyderabad: To bring a qualitative change in the lives of tribals in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced a slew of measures including enhancing reservations to 10 per cent, distributing Podu land pattas and also providing financial assistance under Girijan Bandhu scheme.

“Orders for enhancing the reservations would be issued in a week”, Chandrashekhar Rao announced at a massive public meeting ‘Telangana Adivasi-Banjara Atmeeya Sabha’ organised at NTR Stadium here on Saturday, sending the crowds into raptures.

Chandrashekhar Rao slammed the BJP-led Centre for not clearing the Scheduled Tribes Reservation Bill passed by the Telangana Assembly five years ago, to enhance the reservations for STs from the existing 6 per cent to 10 per cent in government jobs and educational institutions. He said the TRS government was tired of repeatedly requesting the Centre for the enhanced reservations.

“Within a week, we will issue a GO (government order) to implement 10 per cent reservation to STs in the State. I am requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decide – Would you respect our GO or make it a noose to hang yourself?” the Chief Minister thundered, even as the audience roared in appreciation beating drums and breaking into improptu dance at the venue.

He asserted that there was no rule to restrict reservations to 50 per cent in the Constitution and the Centre approved implementation of 69 per cent reservations in Tamil Nadu under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. “I am asking Prime Minister Modi and the (Union) Home Minister who is here to indulge in divisive politics, why are you obstructing that Bill? Why are you stopping it?” he questioned.

While the packed NTR stadium reverberated with cheers, whistles and drum beats, the dignitaries on the dais turned emotional. Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and other tribal elected representatives rushed to the Chief Minister to touch his feet, even as he continued with his speech. The roar of approval rarely died even as the Chief Minister continued his emotional address for over 30 minutes.

On the financial assistance scheme of Girijan Bandhu, Rao declared that he would personally launch it soon. He said tribal families who do not have land or income source, would be given Rs 10 lakh to start any business and make a living out of it. He stated that the State government has initiated measures to address the Podu lands issue and completed identification of suitable land. “We have already issued the orders and constituted the district committees. Based on its recommendations, the pattas will be distributed to the landless tribals. They will also receive Rythu Bandhu,” he declared.

Chandrashekhar Rao criticised the union government for injustices meted out to Telangana. He alleged that the Centre has gone back on the commitments to set up a tribal university and a steel factory in the State. He cautioned people to be wary of the communal and divisive forces which were trying to divide them for petty politics.

Stating that Telangana is marching ahead on the path of development, the Chief Minister said the State called for implementing the welfare and development programmes taken up by Telangana government across the country. “We suffered for 58 long years for a small mistake in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. We cannot let that happen again. We should fight for ourselves on the lines of Telangana movement. We should influence the national politics to set things right and protect the country given to us by Mahatma Gandhi and other great leaders,” he asserted. He emphasised the need to ensure that there is people’s and farmers’ rule in the country.

Earlier, a massive rally was taken out by tribals from Necklace Road to NTR Stadium. The rally displayed the rich tribal culture of the State.