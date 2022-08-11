Godavari continues to rise at Bhadrachalam, may reach 3rd warning level

08:06 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district continued to rise and reached 52.40 feet at 6 pm on Thursday.

The water level was 51.50 feet at 6 am in the day. Central Water Commission Lower Godavari Division officials have forecast the water level might reach the danger level of 53 feet by 9 pm in the day. The 53 feet mark was the third warning level at Bhadrachalam.

In view of the rising water level at Bhadrachalam, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar directed the district officials to monitor the situation closely and carry out relief and safety measures as required.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty in a statement said veterinary officials were directed to take measures so that the people in island villages shift their cattle to the plains. Special officers were told to alert people in villages in Pinapaka, Aswapuram and Burgampad mandals in view of the floods.

15 heavy duty motors have been made ready at the Vista Complex at Bhadrachalam with the support of SCCL and ITC. Sandbags were kept ready at the embankment of Godavari for use in the case of emergency.

Residents of Kothapalli, Lingapur, Veerapur, Kandukur, Chinthiriyala, Sunnambatti, Kasinagaram, Manguvai Badava, Unchupalli villages in Charla, Dummugudem and Burgampad mandals would be shifted to the rehabilitation centres in advance if the water level rises further.

Currently 18 boats, expert swimmers and tractors were made available. The DM&HO was directed to shift pregnant women in the flood affected areas to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital and the MCH Centre in Kothagudem.

Health officials were told to keep 108 ambulances and a special ward with 50 beds ready at the Area Hospital along with emergency medicines in all PHCs. Steps for fresh water supply in the villages through Mission Bhagiratha were taken and the electricity department officials told to take measures to prevent interruption of power supply, the Collector said.