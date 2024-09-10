Godavari crosses second warning level at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 09:51 PM

Additional SP (Operations) Paritosh Pankaj inspected Godavari karakatta at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: A second warning was issued as river Godavari crossed the second warning level of 48 feet at Bhadrachalam in the district on Tuesday.

The water level at 11 am was 45.50 feet with discharge of 10.32lakh cusecs. The river crossed the second warning level at 5.15 pm and the water level of at 8 pm was 48.80 feet with a discharge of 11.82 lakh cusecs.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil informed that Godavari water level could rise further as the river was receiving huge inflows from its tributaries Taliperu, Sabari and Indravati in view of heavy rains in their catchment area.

He advised people living in the villages on the banks of the river to be alert and stay away from the river. Steps were being taken to shift the residents in flood affected villages to relief centres. Floodwater was flowing over roads going towards Kunavaram and Chintoor from Bhadrachalam.

Additional SP (Operations) Paritosh Pankaj inspected Godavari karakatta to review safety measures as devotees from different parts of Telangana come for Ganesh idol immersion in Godavari at Bhadrachalam. He appealed to the public to be alert as Godavari was in spate and no one should come to the karakatta to watch the river flow. Legal action would be taken if anyone wanders on the embankment, especially at night, he warned.

The festival committee members who bring Ganesh idols for the immersion have to follow police instructions and cooperate for the safety of the devotees, he added.