Godavari receding, second warning in force at Bhadrachalam

The water level which was 51.20 feet at 1 pm on Tuesday receded to 50.10 feet at 7 pm. The flood flow was above the second warning level of 48 feet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 09:08 PM

Water level in river Godavari receding at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: Water level in river Godavari has been receding at Bhadrachalam in the district however the second warning was in force.

The water level which was 51.20 feet at 1 pm on Tuesday receded to 50.10 feet at 7 pm. The flood flow was above the second warning level of 48 feet. The district administration has already launched relief measures and moved people in flood affected villages to relief centres.

Vehicular traffic was affected in flood affected villages in Cherla and Dummugudem mandals. There has been a respite from rain fall in the district in the day. 20 mandals in the district received light to moderate rainfall while there was no rain in three mandals in the past 24-hours.