Godavari water level recedes at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:54 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

River Godavari receding at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: Water level in river Godavari has been receding at Bhadrachalam and was above the second warning level at 7 pm on Wednesday.

Water level in the river at 7 pm was 49.40 feet with a discharge of 12.17 lakh cusecs and was expected to come down below the second warning level by late night hours, officials said. Many villages on the banks of the river remained inundated with flood water and transportation was affected to those villages.

