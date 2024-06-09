Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad to celebrate World Music Day with ‘Metro Medley’

Running from June 19 to 22, this unique event promises to captivate commuters with diverse musical performances, turning journeys into delightful experiences.

Hyderabad: As part of World Music Day 2024 celebrations, the Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, in collaboration with L&T Metro, is set to transform the city’s metro stations into vibrant concert venues with ‘Metro Medley’.

The musical fest will be conducted in the format of busking— an act of singing or playing an instrument at public spaces.

Over 200 musicians, ranging from up-and-coming talents to seasoned professionals, will be divided into 20 groups. These artists will perform a range of musical styles, from jazz and classical to Bollywood hits.

From 5 pm to 7 pm, seven metro stations in the city – Ameerpet, Dilsukhnagar, Hitec City, Kukatpally, MGBS, Parade Ground, and Uppal – will come alive with music.

The initiative not only entertains but also aims to promote community engagement and supports local musicians by providing them with a public platform.