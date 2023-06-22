Dr Sagar recalls his debut song and collaboration with Shreya Ghoshal

Hyderabad: Celebrating the World Music Day on Wednesday (June 21), Dr. Sagar reminisces his journey from his first collaboration with Shreya Ghoshal to his present-day accomplishments, and talks about the extraordinary impact that music can have on an artiste’s life.

For any artiste, the first opportunity to showcase their talent is often an unforgettable experience. Lyricist Dr. Sagar recalls the euphoria he felt when his words found a voice in Shreya Ghoshal’s mellifluous rendition.

The magical fusion of his lyrics and Shreya’s captivating vocals turned out to be a momentous milestone in his musical journey. He takes us back to the year 2011 when his first-ever song as a lyricist was beautifully rendered by Shreya in the film ‘Yeh Stupid Pyaar’.

Reflecting on his collaboration with the renowned singer, the lyricist says, “Looking back to the days when I penned down beautiful lyrics for my first-ever film ‘Yeh Stupid Pyaar’ – the song went way beyond when Shreya ji has sung the song for me. I feel that her soulful voice breathed life into my words, elevating them to new heights of emotional depth. It was a testament to the power of music to touch hearts and evoke profound emotions through her voice and my lyrics.”

Elaborating further on his journey, he says, “Music has always been my first love and I had an immense love for writing poems and songs. But personally, the journey hasn’t been a cake walk; there have been numerous challenges that I had to face as a lyricist. However, due to my JNU training and support from Bollywood personalities, I have had the opportunity to be where I am today.”

