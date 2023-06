World Music Day 2023 | Celebrations In Hyderabad – Highlights

Hyderabad celebrated World Music Day on June 21 at a grand scale! Around 50 local musicians gathered at Irrum Manzil’s Next Premia Mall to perform all styles of music.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

