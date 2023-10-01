Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad’s October Extravaganza: A Cultural Feast for All

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:29 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: The Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad (GZH) is gearing up for a thrilling October filled with a diverse range of events and programs that promise to captivate audiences of all ages and interests.

Kicking off the month, GZH is all set to host “Half a Cup Full,” a play directed by Mala Pasha, on October 6. Performed exclusively to the GZH students, by the Torn Curtain Theatre Group, as a part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the play aims to raise awareness about early breast cancer detection.

The same evening, theater enthusiasts can join for “Kutta, Aurat, Aadmi”, directed by Jitender Singh and Dheer Hira at Taramati Baradari at Ibrahim Bagh. The thought-provoking play explores human relationships through the perspective of a pet dog. To enjoy a Hyderabadi-style festivity filled with beer, games, and fun, join the celebration of Germany’s famous ‘Oktoberfest’ on October 7 at GZH.

From October 13 to 15, “Remembering Gandhi, Questioning India” at GHZ offers an engaging event with exhibitions, films, and panel discussions and the event is free and open to all. October 20 will have the free screening of the German film “Victoria”. Directed by Sebastian Schipper, this 140-minute movie, taken on a single continuous shot that enthralls movie enthusiasts.

On October 28 and 29, “Beyond Dance Festival” celebrates the universal language of dance with various dance forms.