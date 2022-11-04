Gold price drops in Hyderabad after blockbuster Diwali

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:13 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: After a blockbuster Dhanteras and Diwali, gold prices dropped significantly in the city on Friday with the demand fizzling out. The 22-carat gold was retailing at Rs 46,100 per 10 grams, the lowest level since October. On Thursday it was priced at Rs 46,700. The price declined by Rs 600.

On the other hand, the gold rate for 24-carat (10 grams) was Rs 50,290 on Friday. On Thursday it was costing Rs 50,950. There was a sharp decline of Rs 660.

Ever since Diwali, the price of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 910 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 1,000. However, silver prices were stable with 10 grams retailing at Rs 64,000.

Despite the gold price decline in the domestic market, both gold and silver recorded a hike on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The prices have also increased in the international market. Currently, the price of an ounce of gold is $1,648.10, while the price of an ounce of silver is trading at $19.84.