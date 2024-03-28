| Gold Prices Surge In Hyderabad Mark Second Highest Rate Of The Year

Gold prices surge in Hyderabad, mark second highest rate of the year

According to market reports, the price of 24 carat gold per 10 grams reached Rs 67,310, marking a significant increase.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 02:54 PM

Hyderabad: The gold prices in Hyderabad are on a rising trend, marking the second-highest surge in the year on Thursday.

According to market reports, the price of 24 carat gold per 10 grams reached Rs 67,310, marking a significant increase. This rate stands as the second-highest recorded from March 29, 2023, to March 28, 2024, indicating a notable upward movement in the precious metal’s value.

The peak in gold prices for the year was observed on March 21, with the rate for 24 carat gold per 10 grams touching Rs 67,420, marking the highest point in the past year.

In parallel, the prices of 22 carat gold are also following a rising trend in Hyderabad, aligning with the overall bullish sentiment in the gold market.

Conversely, silver prices in the city are witnessing a falling trend. On Thursday, the rate for 10 grams of silver stood at Rs 805, indicating a downward movement in silver’s value.