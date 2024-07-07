Gold prices surge upward in Hyderabad

24 karat gold is now priced at Rs 73,800, up by Rs 1,520 from its rate of Rs 72,280 at the beginning of the month.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 05:25 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Gold prices in Hyderabad are currently experiencing a notable surge amidst fluctuating trends in the international market.

As of today, the price for 10 grams of 22 karat gold stands at Rs 67,650, marking a Rs 1,400 increase from July 1st when it was priced at Rs 66,250. Similarly, 24 karat gold is now priced at Rs 73,800, up by Rs 1,520 from its rate of Rs 72,280 at the beginning of the month.

The price of the yellow metal has risen by Rs 650 since July 5th, when it was priced at Rs 6,700 per gram. The rate of 24 karat gold has increased by Rs 710, rising from Rs 7,309.

In June, there was a downward trend in gold prices, although with fluctuations, resulting in a 0.38 per cent decrease. However, July has seen a notable 2.11 per cent increase in just six days. The peak prices in June were observed on June 7th, reaching Rs 67,600 for 22 karat gold and Rs 73,570 for 24 karat gold.

Internationally, gold prices have been volatile recently, with rates experiencing declines over the past few weeks, fluctuating around Rs 70,000 for 10 grams of 24 karat gold and approximately Rs 66,000 for 10 grams of 22 karat gold.