Gold rates in Hyderabad at all-time high on Tuesday, breach Rs. 62K mark

The previous highest gold rates in Hyderabad were Rs. 62,400 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs. 57,200 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Hyderabad: Priced at Rs. 62,570 for 10 grams of 24-carat and Rs, 57,950 for 10 grams of 22-carat, gold rates in the city have touched an all-time high, here on Tuesday.
The previous highest gold rates in Hyderabad were Rs. 62,400 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs. 57,200 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The rise in the prices may be attributed to the global economic conditions and the ongoing wars between Hamas-Israel and Ukraine-Russia. With tensions in the Middle East escalating, the gold rates are likely to rise further.