| Gold Rates In Hyderabad At All Time High On Tuesday Breach Rs 62k Mark

Gold rates in Hyderabad at all-time high on Tuesday, breach Rs. 62K mark

The previous highest gold rates in Hyderabad were Rs. 62,400 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs. 57,200 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:44 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Priced at Rs. 62,570 for 10 grams of 24-carat and Rs, 57,950 for 10 grams of 22-carat, gold rates in the city have touched an all-time high, here on Tuesday.

The previous highest gold rates in Hyderabad were Rs. 62,400 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs. 57,200 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

The rise in the prices may be attributed to the global economic conditions and the ongoing wars between Hamas-Israel and Ukraine-Russia. With tensions in the Middle East escalating, the gold rates are likely to rise further.

Also Read Gold futures rise Rs 381 to Rs 60,699 per 10 grams