Golden Threshold campus of UoH to be renovated, restored

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:41 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: Efforts have been initiated by the University of Hyderabad to convert The Golden Threshold, residence of poet and freedom fighter, Sarojini Naidu, into a vibrant space for literary and cultural activities in the city.

The university has entrusted the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) with the task of floating an Expression of Interest from heritage restorer agencies for restoration and renovation works of The Golden Threshold which has historical, architectural and associational significance attached to it.

Spread over 1.166 acres, the complex comprise three structures of which two structures i.e., The Golden Threshold and Gopal Clinic, are old buildings whereas the Centre for Distance Learning is a relatively new one. The building has been through wear and tear and its restoration requires special care involving experts from archaeology and conservation specialists.

Nestled in the heart of Hyderabad, The Golden Threshold is historic, nationalist and reflects the syncretic culture of the nation and the region. Bequeathed to the nation by the family of Sarojini Naidu, the university started its quest for excellence from this premises after its establishment.

The university intends to recognise this campus for its heritage and functional space as the city centre for arts. The Centre will provide opportunities for artists and groups to host their performances, apart from holding university events through a small event management team that allows for revenue to maintain the premises and take care of utility bills.