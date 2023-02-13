Nation remembers Sarojini Naidu on her 144th birth anniversary

February 13 marks the 144th birth anniversary of the ‘Nightingale of India’ Sarojini Naidu

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:11 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

By Simar Kaur

Hyderabad: February 13 marks the 144th birth anniversary of the ‘Nightingale of India’ Sarojini Naidu. The day is also celebrated as National Women’s Day in honour of her as a proponent for women’s emancipation and anti-imperialism.

Also Read Plaque commemorating Sarojini Naidu’s poem on Hussain Sagar installed at Tank Bund

She was the first woman governor of the country and largely remembered as the flag-bearer of modern and secular India. She was also the 44th president of the Indian National Congress.

Sarojini is most prominently known for her feminist-nationalist ideologies that she conveyed through her prolific writing. “In the Bazaars of Hyderabad” remains one of her most popular poems.

Several political personalities and organisations paid their respects to the departed activist and poet.