Golfer Sridhar Bomma’s first hole-in-one

Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club celebrates this remarkable effort from Sridhar Bomma.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 July 2024, 11:12 PM

Sridhar Bomma (middle) shines with a hole-in-one on the 11th hole.

Hyderabad: Sridhar Bomma, a member of Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, recently achieved his first hole-in-one on the 11th hole. Playing alongside Dinesh Kumar, Rajesh Patil, and Rimpal Chawla, Sridhar accomplished this feat with a 6 Iron and a Volvik golf ball from the yellow tee, covering 150 yards. The club celebrates this remarkable achievement.

