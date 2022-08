Golf Tour Charminar Challenge: Amulya wins Best Upcoming Player Award

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:04 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: The TSWREIS student Amulya won the Best Upcoming Player award at the The Young Master Amateur Golf Tour Charminar Challenge, at the Boulder Hills Golf Country Club in Hyderabad, on Friday.

Amulyam, in three main rounds, scored 87, 86 and 84 to aggregate 257. The organisers also assured the golfer of giving her a chance to compete in the competitions in Delhi this winter.

Meanwhile, secretary Ronald Rose congratulated the golfer on her achievement.