Gollapadu channel beautification works nearing completion: Khammam Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:31 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Collector VP Gautham inspecting a Pattana Prakrithi Vanam at Gollapadu channel area in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: The beautification works of Gollapadu channel in the city are nearing completion and five Pattana Prakruthi Vanams were being developed along the channel, informed district Collector VP Gautham.

The Collector along with Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi inspected the ongoing works on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion he said that Pattana Prakruthi Vanams would come up at Pumping Well road, Ranganayakulugutta, front and back sides of Sundaraiah Park and at Dal Mill area.

Also Read Guide Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries for success of units: Khammam Collector to officials

The Pattana Prakruthi Vanams would have walking tracks, open gyms and fountains at two places besides children’s play area. Pattana Kreeda Pranganams with courts for the youth to play sports would also be set up, Gautham noted.

The parks were being covered with fencing, lights and greenery. For a pleasant environment and for the health of the locals, open gyms and walking tracks were being established and the locals have to utilize the facilities. The Collector said that physical exercise was very necessary for everyone and without the need to go far; open gyms and walking tracks were being arranged in the colonies. He told officials to speed up the work and complete it quickly without causing any problems to the people.

He said that road construction would be undertaken on both sides of the parks. The appearance of the Gollapadu area would change with the completion of the works. Later in the day the Collector inspected the Integrated District Offices Complex works.

District Forest Officer Siddarth Vikram Singh, Public Health EE Ranjith, Municipal EE Krishna Lal, assistant Municipal Commissioner Mallishwari and other officials were present.