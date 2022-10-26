Guide Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries for success of units: Khammam Collector to officials

Khammam Collector VP Gautham

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham has directed officials to ensure that Dalit Bandhu units in the district would not be leased or given on contract to others by beneficiaries.

It should be seen that all the units were run by the beneficiaries only and that they must accompany their units when sending them on work to other places. Apart from grounding of Dalit Bandhu units, the authorities should supervise and guide them so that dalits would be strengthened economically and could provide employment to others, the Collector said.

Collector reviewed the grounding and maintenance of Dalit Bandhu units in Chintakani mandal with special officers and said that steps have been taken to ground 100 percent units in the mandal, where the scheme was being implemented as a pilot project, said a statement here on Wednesday.

Gautham informed that so far 2195 units have been grounded of the selected 3456 beneficiaries and permissions have been given for 514 units. Dairy units were getting delayed in view of a ban on transportation of cattle due to lumpy skin disease and the ban would be lifted after completion of vaccination.

The sheep units would fully be grounded by November 5. In addition to grounding of the units, the authorities should focus on their maintenance. The officials should give instructions to the beneficiaries and supervise the successful running of all the sanctioned units.

He said that the officials should regularly inspect grocery, ready-made and other units, manage the account, take measures to make them aware of the business and carry out stock checks. The officials need to ensure that all the sanctioned units should be in operation and not remain idle.

The lives of dalits would change with the Dalit Bandhu scheme and the authorities have to contribute their part in that direction, Gautham suggested.