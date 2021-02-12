Good party workers will get recognition: Gangula Kamalakar

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Gangula Kamalakar said, would give priority to genuine workers, and advised the cadre to maintain restraint and wait for their turn.

By | Published: 6:04 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Friday assured that all genuine TRS workers would get recognition. Advising the cadre not to be disappointed over not getting posts all these years, he promised that all committed workers would be honoured with suitable posts soon.

“Workers are the backbone and strength of the party. The party would not be in existence but for the cadre. Activists worked for the growth of the party even when the party was not in power. So, the party will do justice to all of them,” the Minister said, participating in Karimnagar district party workers meeting organized to mark the launch of TRS membership drive here.

Kamalakar said some leaders, who betrayed the party, are now nowhere in politics now. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said, would give priority to genuine workers, and advised the cadre to maintain restraint and wait for their turn.

The party, he said, was considering constituting TRS district committees as well as its associate bodies in March. Several party workers will be accommodated in these bodies.

Reacting to objectionable comments on the Chief Minister by opposition parties, the Minister said being members of the ruling party, they have to behave with responsibility. “That is why we are maintaining restraint. Otherwise, we would have given a befitting reply to the opposition,” he said.

All the party workers should be united and give a strong reply to opposition parties whenever the latter made comments on the Chief Minister, he said and asked workers to do party membership in villages and divisions.

Talking about the growth of BCs in TRS, he said a great injustice was done to BC communities during the last 74 years. Only, 19 BC residential schools were established and provided education to 6,100 BC students.

Whereas, 261 BC residential schools were established and 1.13 lakh students were being provided education during the last five years.

Earlier, higher education was available only to upper caste people. However, it has changed after the formation of Telangana state. The TRS government was providing an opportunity for BCs to pursue higher education, he said.

Meeting passed a resolution seeking the party to provide Rs 2 lakh insurance facility also to workers who die a natural death.

Earlier, raising the issue, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar informed that Rs 2 lakh insurance was being paid to the party workers who died in accidents and there was no such facility to naturally died workers. He wanted to provide at least Rs 1 lakh insurance facility to the workers who died naturally.

On the occasion, Kamalakar took TRS membership from district in-charge and MLC Basavaraju Saraiah.

Rajya Sabha member Cpt. Laxmikantha Rao, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Karimangar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, MLAs Rasamai Balkishan, V Sathish Babau and others participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .