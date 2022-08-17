Good response to blood donation camps in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:55 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

A blood donation camp organised in Khammam on Wednesday as part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu received good response from donors.

Khammam: As many as 2, 500 individuals have newly registered their names for blood donation in the district, informed District Collector VP Gautham.

The district administration in association with Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Telangana chapter has taken steps to register blood donors through ‘eBloodServices’ mobile app and the response from the public was good, the Collector said.

Gautham inaugurated a blood donation camp organised at the District Government General Hospital here on Wednesday as part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu. Speaking on the occasion, said that blood donation was the best of all donations.

Donating blood for those who were in need of blood was like saving one’s life. Many lose their lives due to non-availability of blood in emergency situations. Everyone who was healthy should come forward and donate blood voluntarily, he suggested.

The Collector said he had donated blood 15-20 times so far while regretting that he was unable to do so now due to the recently he suffered from Covid-19. Blood donation was good for health but there was no harm, he noted.

A healthy person could donate blood every three months. Blood donation camps were organised at Wyra, Madhira, Kusumanchi and Sathupalli in the district. It was planned to collect around 750 units of blood through the camps.

With the IRCS mobile app the nearby donor would donate blood wherever blood was needed in case of emergency. There was a need to encourage new blood donors to register their names in the app and to donate blood, Gautham said.

A large number of SBIT NCC cadets have donated blood at the camp. Similar blood donation camps were organised at Manugur, Paloncha, Bhadrachalam, Yellandu and Aswaraopet in Kothagudem district.

SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, DM&HO Dr. B Malathi, District Hospital Superintendent Dr. B Venkateshwarlu, RMO Dr. B. Srinivasa Rao TNGO’s union district president Afzal Hussain and others participated.