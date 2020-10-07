Good to see children indulging in sports activities: Vihari

The former Hyderabad captain and Indian Test player recalls his early playing days

Even as uncertainty still prevails over the return of normal sports activities in the city because of Covid-19, some academics are limping back gradually. There is a little spurt of sports activities braving the coronavirus threat.

Daniel Manohar of Phoenix Cricket Academy (PCA) said there were apprehensions when the academies were opened in August. “Most of the parents were a bit scared and had self-doubts on whether it will be a good idea to send their children to sports activities.

But after a few days many of them realized it is better to send their children to the academies instead of sitting idle at home and watching movies or TV shows. Now, there is a good response. We have also ensured that there is social distancing and the use of masks when required. We also take the temperatures of the players before they enter the academy,’’ said Manohar.

The Phoenix Academy even conducted an under-14 tournament where teams like PCA, Gladiators CA, Playfit CA and Cric Masters Academy participated. Phoenix emerged champions. For the finalists the presence of former Hyderabad captain and Indian Test player G Hanuma Vihari was a big occasion to celebrate. In fact, Vihari appreciated the parents for encouraging their children to play and participate in sport. “In this Covid-19 phase, it is good to see children indulging in sports activities. That is one of the best ways to fight immunity,’’ he said.

Recalling his early playing days, Vihari said he came through to the top level by playing cricket from under-13 level. “It is all about hard work and discipline.’’

Vihari, who was surprisingly not in any of the IPL franchises this year, has resumed training at St John’s Cricket Academy.

For coach Salam Bayash of Legala Cricket Academy, it is a different challenge. “We have a good number of boys and girls who have come back to practice at the nets. They are showing the same energy and enthusiasm. Players like Thakur Tilak Verma are inspiration for the trainees.’’

Some of the tennis camps like Academia Sports Village (ASV) in Hyderabad Polo Riding Club, (HPRC) at Aziz Nagar, invited Tollywood stars like Ali to address the trainees. “It is a sort of inspiration to the young boys,’’ said Mohd Shamsuddin.

With the All India Tennis Association giving green signal for resumption of under-14 tournaments, it has brought smiles among the academies. “It is a healthy development,’’ said S Narendranath who along with Vasudeva Reddy have the Lake View Tennis Academy in Aziznagar.

Scores of the Phoenix Academy tournament:

Finals: Phoenix Cricket Academy – 141 in 30 overs (Vinayak 43, Ravi Kumar 31, Kritin 3/21) bt Crick Masters Cricket Academy 123/4 in 30 overs (Medansh 30 n.o, Kritin 42, Tejas 2/16).

Best Batsman – Ravi Kumar, ( Phoenix Cricket Academy), Man of the Series – Vinayak (Phoenix Cricket Academy).

