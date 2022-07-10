Google and YouTube surprise BTS ARMY on their 9th Birthday

Published Date - 02:30 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Hyderabad: K-pop group, Bangatan Boys popularly referred to as BTS has the most vibrant fandom today. Nine years ago, their fandom was named ARMY – Adorable Representative MCs for Youth, and ever since that day, they have celebrated the fandom’s birthday.

This year Google and YouTube extended a sweet gesture to all the BTS fans by rolling out a new feature that won their hearts. Whenever one searched for BTS on these platforms, it would show a purple heart. Once clicked on it, the screen will be filled with purple balloons.

While the users had fun bursting the balloons, that was not it. Among the balloons, one would find seven purple balloons that are heart-shaped and have an animated injection inside. When clicked on them, the screen had a color splash and later revealed a special message with birthday cakes and wishes by the seven band members to their ARMY. Along with the message, the fans got to listen to their favorite idols say ‘I purple you.’

The phrase ‘I purple you’ was coined by V from the BTS back in 2016. Elaborating on it, he said that it means ‘I will trust and love you for a long time.’ The phrase caught on with the fandom and represented the love between BTS and ARMY members.

BTS is considered the first Asian musical band to have achieved international recognition of this feat. Though the group has recently announced a hiatus to concentrate on their solo projects that left ARMY heartbroken, their collaboration with Google to deliver this sweet gesture only proves their unwavering love for their fans.

