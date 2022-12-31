Google celebrates New Year’s Eve 2022 with this animated doodle

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:15 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: It’s New Year’s Eve and everybody is looking forward to 2023. Meanwhile, Google has also got its countdown started with an animated doodle to bid adieu to this year welcome the New Year.

The super creative doodle showcases fireworks and colourful lights in the background, with ‘2022’ written in the centre. When the user clicks on the doodle, they are welcomed to the ‘New Year‘s Eve 2022’ page with colourful confetti. You can keep showering your page with more confetti by clicking on the confetti cone on the left side of the page.

On the website, Google called it a time to reminisce about 2022 and look forward to a fresh start in 2023. “Today’s Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve, a time to reminisce about 2022 and look forward to a fresh start in 2023. Whether you’re setting off fireworks or setting goals for next year, here’s to the great things to come in 2023!” read the Google Doodle page.

New Year’s Eve is also known as Old Year’s Day or Saint Sylvester’s Day in many countries. As per the Gregorian calendar, New Year’s Eve is the evening or the entire day of the last day of the year, on December 31.