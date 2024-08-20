Gopalapuram police arrest mobile snatching gang; 5 mobiles seized

In another case, the Tukaramgate police arrested a mobile phone snatcher on Tuesday and seized six phones from him

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 20 August 2024, 07:46 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Gopalapuram police arrested two members of a mobile phone snatching gang and seized five mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons were Mohammed Masthan (22) and Mohammed Yakub (23), both residents of Secunderabad. According to the police, the duo moved around in public places and snatched away mobile phones from pedestrians.

The phones were later sold to one person Syed, of Musheerabad. Masthan and Yakub were previously involved in similar cases, the police said.

In another case, the Tukaramgate police arrested a mobile phone snatcher on Tuesday and seized six phones from him.

The arrested Basamalla Praveen Kumar (25), a resident of Medchal was involved in six cases registered in different police stations in the city.

“Praveen snatched the mobile phones from people and later sold it to one Hugar Basawaraj, at throwaway prices,” said DCP (North) S Rashmi Perumal.

The police also arrested Basawaraj and both were remanded.