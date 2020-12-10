Gopichand launches meditation app

“Victory doesn’t always go the stronger or the fastest person. It ultimately goes to the stronger mind and the tougher spirit,’’ said Gopichand

Hyderabad: ‘Dhyana for Sports’, a new meditation-track app for athletes, was launched by National chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand here on Wednesday.

This app is inspired from Gopichand’s personal experience when he conducted the camp with big players like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, Satwik Sairaj, Sikki Reddy, HS Prannoy Sumeeth Redy among others.

“Victory doesn’t always go the stronger or the fastest person. It ultimately goes to the stronger mind and the tougher spirit,’’ said Gopichand.

The ten sessions in the ‘Dhyana for Sports’ in the app are tailor-made for athletes to monitor and analyse the state of meditation in order to help inculcate a champion’s mindset. This is done with the help of the Dhyana wearable ring which is capable of measuring the constant variation in milliseconds between an user’s heartbeats (HRV), which along with advanced algorithms in the app, simplifies a meditation in three core tenets – breathing, focus and relaxation.

The meditation-tracking feature can also be assessed without the ring in the `Dhyana lite’ mode where a finger placed over the smartphone camera can give a user information related to their HRV and related information.

According to Gopichand, the ability to stay positive and focus-driven is a quality that needs to cultivate, particularly in these trying times when most of our goals for the year have been waylaid by the pandemic. We designed `Dhyana for Sports to help athletes and others alike achieve a stronger emotional wellbeing, motivate them and enable them to focus on the road to excellence,’’ he said.

Bhairav Shankar, MD of Avantari Technologies, said that the outbreak of the coronavirus has triggered a mental health issue. “Experts recommend regular meditation to stay emotionally fit and at least 21 minutes of mediation on a daily basis is required for maintaining good mental health, strengthening the heart and improving metabolism.’’

Athletics coach N Ramesh said this app is useful for coaches also. “The coaches also need a strong mind to train the athletes, particularly in big events like Olympics, Asian Games and others. This app will help the coaches also.

The Dhyana app is available for free on both the Google play store and App store. This Dhyana wearable ring is priced at Rs 6,999 available on Amazon or www.smartdhyana.com

