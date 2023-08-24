‘Government degree colleges in Telangana achieved best results in NAAC grading’

State Gross Enrollment ratio was more than National Gross Enrollment ratio in Telangana Educational Institutions, said Prof. Limbadri

Published Date - 08:51 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Professor R Limbadri was chief guest at a one-day workshop organised by the Department of College Education, Telangana, on NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework) for principals and coordinators of the State government and private degree colleges, on Thursday.

Speaking at the workshop held at the RUSA Resource Center in Nampally, Prof. Limbadri said the State Gross Enrollment ratio was more than National Gross Enrollment ratio in Telangana Educational Institutions.

He said the government degree colleges have achieved best results in NAAC grading, GDCA Khammam has achieved 3.64 National Best score among government colleges and expressed hope that degree colleges will also achieve best in NIRF Ranking.

