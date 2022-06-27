Government exams: Let’s play a game of cricket with numbers…

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:25 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

This article is in continuation to the last article on arithmetic that will aid you in your preparation for government recruitment exams. Here are some practice questions along with solutions on the Average topic.

MODEL: Questions based on cricket game

Examples

1) A cricketer has a certain average for all innings. In the 12th innings, he scores 120 runs and thereby increases his average by 5 runs. His new average is?

a) 60 b) 62 c) 65 d) 66

Ans: c

Solution:

Let the old average = x

Now average = 11x 120/12

11x 120/12 = x 5

11x 120 = 12x 60

120 – 60 = 12x – 11x

x = 60

New average = x 5

= 60 5 = 65 runs.

Shortcut method:

New Average = 120 – 5 × 11

= 120 – 55

= 65 runs.

2) A batsman in his 11th innings makes a score of 77 runs, thereby increasing his average score by 3. What is his average score after the 11th innings?

a) 46 b) 47 c) 48 d) 49

Ans: b

Solution: 77 – 3 × 10

= 77 – 30 = 47

3) The batting average for 40 innings of a cricket player is 50 runs. His highest score exceeds his lowest score by 172 runs. If these two innings are not included, the average of the remaining 38 innings is 48 runs. The highest score of the player is?

a) 170 runs b) 172 runs c) 174 runs d) 165 runs

Ans: c

Solution: Total runs of the two innings

= 2 × 50 ( 50 – 48) × 38

= 100 76 = 176 runs

H L = 176

H – L = 172

H = (176 172)/2 = 174 runs

4. A cricketer played 80 innings and scored an average of 99 runs. His score in the last innings is zero. To have an average of 100 at the end, his score in the last innings should have been?

a) 1 run b) 10 runs c) 60 runs d) 80 runs

Ans: d

Solution:

His average would have been 100 if he had scored 80 × (100 – 99) = 80 runs

5. A cricket batsman had scored certain runs for 11 innings. In the 12th inning, he made score of 90 runs thereby, his average of runs was decreased by 5. His average of runs after 12th innings is?

a) 140 b) 145 c) 150 d) 155

Ans: b

Solution:

Decrease in average = 5 runs

Decrease in total of 11 innings = 11 × 5 = 55 runs

Therefore, 90 55 = 145 runs

To be continued…